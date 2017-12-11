Altın Küre adayları belli oldu!

Altın Küre Ödülleri, her yıl resmi bir yemek töreniyle film ve televizyon dizilerine veriliyor. Bu yıl 75. defa dağıtılacak Altın küre (Golden Globe) Ödülleri 8 Ocak 2018’de gerçekleştirilecek törende sahiplerini bulacak. Fatih Akın’ın ‘In The Fade’ filmi En İyi Yabancı Film dalında adaylık kazandı. İşte Altın Küre adayı film ve diziler…

75. ALTIN KÜRE ÖDÜLLERİ ADAY LİSTESİ

FİLMLER

En İyi Film (Drama)

“Dunkirk”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

“Call Me by Your Name”

En İyi Film (Müzikal veya Komedi)

“The Disaster Artist”

“Get Out”

“The Greatest Showman”

“I, Tonya”

“Lady Bird”

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

En İyi Animasyon

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Ferdinand”

“Coco”

“Loving Vincent”

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Müzikal veya Komedi)

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)

Jessica Chastain, “Molly's Game”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Müzikal veya Komedi)

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”

En İyi Yönetmen

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Ridley Scott, “All the Money In the World”

Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

Christopher Nolan

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

En İyi Yabancı Film

“A Fantastic Woman”

“First They Killed My Father”

“In the Fade”

“Loveless”

“The Square”

En İyi Senaryo

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, “The Shape of Water”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, “The Post”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Aaron Sorkin, “Molly's Game”

En İyi Film Müziği

Carter Burwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water”

Jonny Greenwood, “Phantom Thread”

John Williams, “The Post”

Hans Zimmer, “Dunkirk”

En İyi Şarkı

“Home” from “Ferdinand”

“Mighty River” from “Mudbound”

“Remember Me” from “Coco”

“The Star” from “The Star”

“This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”

DİZİLER

En İyi Drama Dizisi

“The Crown”

“The Deuce”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid's Tale”

“Stranger Things”

“This is Us”

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”

Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”

Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid's Tale

En İyi Komedi/Müzikal Dizisi

“Black-ish”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Master of None”

“SMILF”

“Will & Grace

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Müzikal/Komedi)

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari “Master of None”

Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Eric McCormack, “Will and Grace”

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Müzikal/Komedi)

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Alison Brie, “Glow”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Frankie Shaw, “SMILF”

En İyi Televizyon Filmi veya Mini Dizi

“Big Little Lies”

“Fargo”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“The Sinner”

“Top of the Lake: China Girl”

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (TV Filmi veya Mini Dizi)

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Jude Law, “The Young Pope”

Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (TV Filmi veya Mini Dizi)

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (TV Filmi veya Mini Dizi)

Alfred Molina, “Feud”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

David Thewlis, “Fargo”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (TV Filmi veya Mini Dizi)

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid's Tale”

Chrissy Metz, “This is Us”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”

Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”