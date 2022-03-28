2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu

94. Oscar Ödülleri dün gece Los Angeles’taki Dolby Theatre'da yapılan törenle sahiplerini buldu. Gecedye 6 ödülle Dune vururken, dört büyük ödülün dördü de Coda, The Power of The Dog, The Eyes of Tammy Faye ve King Richard gibi farklı filmlere gitti.



The Godfather'ın 50. yılının ve James Bond serisinin 60. yılının kutlandığı geceye

Wil Smith'in sunucu Chris Rock'ı yumruklaması damga vurdu.



CODA, bir dijital bir platform yapımı olarak En İyi Film ödülünü almasıyla Oscar tarihine geçti.



İşte 2022 Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananların tam listesi...

EN İYİ FİLM

KAZANAN: CODA

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

KAZANAN: Will Smith - King Richard



DİĞER ADAYLAR

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield - tick, tick… BOOM!

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

KAZANAN: Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog



DİĞER ADAYLAR

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

KAZANAN: Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye



DİĞER ADAYLAR

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart - Spencer

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

KAZANAN: Drive My Car



DİĞER ADAYLAR

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

KAZANAN: Ariana DeBose - West Side Story



DİĞER ADAYLAR



Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Judi Dench - Belfast

Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Anjanue Ellis - King Richard

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

KAZANAN: Troy Kotsur - CODA



DİĞER ADAYLAR

Ciarán Hinds - Belfast

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons - Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

KAZANAN: CODA



DİĞER ADAYLAR

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

EN İYİ ANİMASYON

KAZANAN: Encanto



DİĞER ADAYLAR

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETMENİ

KAZANAN: Dune - Greig Fraser



DİĞER ADAYLAR

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

KAZANAN: Belfast - Kenneth Branagh

DİĞER ADAYLAR

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

EN İYİ KISA FİLM

KAZANAN: The Long Goodbye - Aneil Karia ve Riz Ahmed



DİĞER ADAYLAR:

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

On My Mind

Please Hold

EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON FİLMİ

KAZANAN: The Windshield Wiper - Alberto Mielgo ve Leo Sanchez



DİĞER ADAYLAR

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

KAZANAN: Cruella - Jenny Beavan



DİĞER ADAYLAR

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM MÜZİĞİ

KAZANAN: Dune - Hans Zimmer



DİĞER ADAYLAR

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

EN İYİ KURGU

KAZANAN: Dune- Joe Walker



DİĞER ADAYLAR

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick... BOOM!

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ

KAZANAN: The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram ve Justin Raleigh



DİĞER ADAYLAR

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

House of Gucci

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

KAZANAN: “No Time to Die” - No Time to Die



DİĞER ADAYLAR

“Be Alive” (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” (No Time to Die)

“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days)

EN İYİ BELGESEL

KAZANAN: Summer of Soul



DİĞER ADAYLAR

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing with Fire

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

KAZANAN: Dune



DİĞER ADAYLAR

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI

KAZANAN: Dune - Patrice Vermette ve Zsuzsanna Sipos



DİĞER ADAYLAR

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

OSCAR'DA SKANDAL HAREKET

King Richard'daki rolüyle 'en iyi erkek oyuncu' ödülünü kazanan Will Smith, ödülünü almak için sahneye çıktığında komedyen Chris Rock'a yumruk attı.

Sahnedeki hareketin mizansen olup olmadığı tartışılıyor.

28/03/2022 09:25