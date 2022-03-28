2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu
Bu yıl 94'üncüsü düzenlenen Oscar Ödülleri, üç yılın ardından ilk kez sunuculu gerçekleştirilen törenle sahiplerini buldu
28/03/2022
94. Oscar Ödülleri dün gece Los Angeles’taki Dolby Theatre'da yapılan törenle sahiplerini buldu. Gecedye 6 ödülle Dune vururken, dört büyük ödülün dördü de Coda, The Power of The Dog, The Eyes of Tammy Faye ve King Richard gibi farklı filmlere gitti.
The Godfather'ın 50. yılının ve James Bond serisinin 60. yılının kutlandığı geceye
Wil Smith'in sunucu Chris Rock'ı yumruklaması damga vurdu.
CODA, bir dijital bir platform yapımı olarak En İyi Film ödülünü almasıyla Oscar tarihine geçti.
İşte 2022 Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananların tam listesi...
EN İYİ FİLM
KAZANAN: CODA
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU
KAZANAN: Will Smith - King Richard
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield - tick, tick… BOOM!
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
EN İYİ YÖNETMEN
KAZANAN: Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU
KAZANAN: Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart - Spencer
EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM
KAZANAN: Drive My Car
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU
KAZANAN: Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
Judi Dench - Belfast
Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
Anjanue Ellis - King Richard
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU
KAZANAN: Troy Kotsur - CODA
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO
KAZANAN: CODA
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
EN İYİ ANİMASYON
KAZANAN: Encanto
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETMENİ
KAZANAN: Dune - Greig Fraser
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO
KAZANAN: Belfast - Kenneth Branagh
DİĞER ADAYLAR
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
EN İYİ KISA FİLM
KAZANAN: The Long Goodbye - Aneil Karia ve Riz Ahmed
DİĞER ADAYLAR:
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
On My Mind
Please Hold
EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON FİLMİ
KAZANAN: The Windshield Wiper - Alberto Mielgo ve Leo Sanchez
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI
KAZANAN: Cruella - Jenny Beavan
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM MÜZİĞİ
KAZANAN: Dune - Hans Zimmer
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
EN İYİ KURGU
KAZANAN: Dune- Joe Walker
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick... BOOM!
EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ
KAZANAN: The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram ve Justin Raleigh
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
House of Gucci
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI
KAZANAN: “No Time to Die” - No Time to Die
DİĞER ADAYLAR
“Be Alive” (King Richard)
“Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto)
“Down to Joy” (Belfast)
“No Time to Die” (No Time to Die)
“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days)
EN İYİ BELGESEL
KAZANAN: Summer of Soul
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing with Fire
EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT
KAZANAN: Dune
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI
KAZANAN: Dune - Patrice Vermette ve Zsuzsanna Sipos
DİĞER ADAYLAR
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
OSCAR'DA SKANDAL HAREKET
King Richard'daki rolüyle 'en iyi erkek oyuncu' ödülünü kazanan Will Smith, ödülünü almak için sahneye çıktığında komedyen Chris Rock'a yumruk attı.
Sahnedeki hareketin mizansen olup olmadığı tartışılıyor.