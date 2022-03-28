2022 Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu

Bu yıl 94'üncüsü düzenlenen Oscar Ödülleri, üç yılın ardından ilk kez sunuculu gerçekleştirilen törenle sahiplerini buldu

28/03/2022

94. Oscar Ödülleri dün gece Los Angeles’taki Dolby Theatre'da yapılan törenle sahiplerini buldu. Gecedye 6 ödülle Dune vururken, dört büyük ödülün dördü de Coda, The Power of The Dog, The Eyes of Tammy Faye ve King Richard gibi farklı filmlere gitti.

The Godfather'ın 50. yılının ve James Bond serisinin 60. yılının kutlandığı geceye 
Wil Smith'in sunucu Chris Rock'ı yumruklaması damga vurdu.

CODA, bir dijital bir platform yapımı olarak En İyi Film ödülünü almasıyla Oscar tarihine geçti.

İşte 2022 Oscar Ödülleri'ni kazananların tam listesi...

 

EN İYİ FİLM

KAZANAN: CODA

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

 

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

KAZANAN: Will Smith - King Richard
 

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield - tick, tick… BOOM!

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

 

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

KAZANAN: Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog 
 

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

 

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

KAZANAN: Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
 

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart - Spencer

 

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

KAZANAN: Drive My Car
 

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World

 

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

KAZANAN: Ariana DeBose - West Side Story


DİĞER ADAYLAR

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter 
Judi Dench - Belfast
Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
Anjanue Ellis - King Richard

 

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

KAZANAN: Troy Kotsur - CODA
 

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

 

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

KAZANAN: CODA
 

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

 

EN İYİ ANİMASYON

KAZANAN: Encanto
 

DİĞER ADAYLAR
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

 

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETMENİ

KAZANAN: Dune - Greig Fraser
 

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

 

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

KAZANAN: Belfast - Kenneth Branagh

DİĞER ADAYLAR

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

 

EN İYİ KISA FİLM

KAZANAN: The Long Goodbye - Aneil Karia  ve Riz Ahmed
 

DİĞER ADAYLAR:

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

On My Mind

Please Hold

 

EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON FİLMİ

KAZANAN: The Windshield Wiper - Alberto Mielgo ve Leo Sanchez
 

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

 

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

KAZANAN: Cruella - Jenny Beavan
 

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

 

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM MÜZİĞİ

KAZANAN: Dune - Hans Zimmer

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

 

EN İYİ KURGU

KAZANAN: Dune- Joe Walker
 

DİĞER ADAYLAR
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick... BOOM!

 

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ

KAZANAN: The Eyes of Tammy Faye  - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram ve Justin Raleigh
 

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
House of Gucci

 

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

KAZANAN: “No Time to Die” - No Time to Die
 

DİĞER ADAYLAR

“Be Alive” (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” (No Time to Die)

“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days)

 

EN İYİ BELGESEL

KAZANAN: Summer of Soul
 

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing with Fire

 

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

KAZANAN: Dune
 

DİĞER ADAYLAR
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

 

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI

 

KAZANAN: Dune - Patrice Vermette ve  Zsuzsanna Sipos
 

DİĞER ADAYLAR

Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

 

OSCAR'DA SKANDAL HAREKET

King Richard'daki rolüyle 'en iyi erkek oyuncu' ödülünü kazanan Will Smith, ödülünü almak için sahneye çıktığında komedyen Chris Rock'a yumruk attı. 

Sahnedeki hareketin mizansen olup olmadığı tartışılıyor.

28/03/2022 09:25
