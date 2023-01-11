80. Altın Küre Ödülleri bu gece sahiplerine ulaşıyor
Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliği tarafından verilen Altın Küre Ödülleri bu gece sahipleriyle buluşacak.
11/01/2023
Bu yıl 80.si düzenlenecek olan Altın Küre Ödülleri, 1944’ten beri her yıl Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliği tarafından film ve televizyon yapımlarına verilen ödüllerdir. Bu gece canlı olarak yayınlanacak olan ödül töreninin sunuculuğunu komedyen Jerrod Carmichael üstlenirken, ödül sunucuları arasında da Ana de Armas, Quentin Tarantino, Natasha Lyonne, Tracy Morgan ve Jamie Lee Curtis gibi ünlü isimler yer alıyor.
11 Ocak’ta Beverly Hills’te düzenlenecek olan töreni Türkiye saatiyle sabaha karşı 04.00’te TV24/7.us üzerinden izleyebilirsiniz.
Ödül törenine saatler kalmışken adayları bir daha hatırlayalım…
SİNEMA
En İyi Film (Drama)
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
TAR
Top Gun: Maverick
En İyi Film (Müzikal veya Komedi)
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
En İyi Animasyon
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
En İyi Yönetmen
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan + Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)
Cate Blanchett – TAR
Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)
Austin Butler – Elvis
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Hugh Jackman – The Son
Bill Nighy – Living
Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Müzikal veya Komedi)
Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Müzikal veya Komedi)
Diego Calva – Babylon
Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver – White Noise
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes -The Menu
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan – She Said
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt – Babylon
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
En İyi Senaryo
Todd Field – Tár
Tony Kushner + Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan + Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
En İyi Orijinal Müzik
Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
John Williams – The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
En İyi Orijinal Şarkı
“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro + Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga + Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna + Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
TELEVİZYON
En İyi Dizi (Drama)
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
En İyi Dizi (Müzikal veya Komedi)
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
En İyi Sınırlı Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi ya da TV Filmi
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)
Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
Laura Linney – Ozark
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
Zendaya – Euphoria
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
Diego Luna – Andor
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Müzikal veya Komedi)
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Jean Smart – Hacks
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Müzikal veya Komedi)
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Julia Garner – Ozark
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi ya da TV Filmi)
Jessica Chastain – George and Tammy
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Lily James – Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts – Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi ya da TV Filmi)
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Colin Firth – The Staircase
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi ya da TV Filmi)
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi ya da TV Filmi)
F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy