80. Altın Küre Ödülleri bu gece sahiplerine ulaşıyor

Bu yıl 80.si düzenlenecek olan Altın Küre Ödülleri, 1944’ten beri her yıl Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliği tarafından film ve televizyon yapımlarına verilen ödüllerdir. Bu gece canlı olarak yayınlanacak olan ödül töreninin sunuculuğunu komedyen Jerrod Carmichael üstlenirken, ödül sunucuları arasında da Ana de Armas, Quentin Tarantino, Natasha Lyonne, Tracy Morgan ve Jamie Lee Curtis gibi ünlü isimler yer alıyor.

11 Ocak’ta Beverly Hills’te düzenlenecek olan töreni Türkiye saatiyle sabaha karşı 04.00’te TV24/7.us üzerinden izleyebilirsiniz.

Ödül törenine saatler kalmışken adayları bir daha hatırlayalım…

SİNEMA

En İyi Film (Drama)

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

TAR

Top Gun: Maverick

En İyi Film (Müzikal veya Komedi)

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

The Banshees of Inisherin

En İyi Animasyon

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

En İyi Yönetmen

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan + Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)

Cate Blanchett – TAR

Olivia Colman – Empire of Light

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Blonde

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Hugh Jackman – The Son

Bill Nighy – Living

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Müzikal veya Komedi)

Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Müzikal veya Komedi)

Diego Calva – Babylon

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver – White Noise

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes -The Menu

Babylon

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan – She Said

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt – Babylon

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

En İyi Senaryo

Todd Field – Tár

Tony Kushner + Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan + Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

En İyi Orijinal Müzik

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

En İyi Orijinal Şarkı

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro + Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga + Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna + Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

TELEVİZYON

En İyi Dizi (Drama)

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

En İyi Dizi (Müzikal veya Komedi)

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

En İyi Sınırlı Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi ya da TV Filmi

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Laura Linney – Ozark

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily

Zendaya – Euphoria

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone

Diego Luna – Andor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Müzikal veya Komedi)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Müzikal veya Komedi)

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Julia Garner – Ozark

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi ya da TV Filmi)

Jessica Chastain – George and Tammy

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts – Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi ya da TV Filmi)

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi ya da TV Filmi)

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi ya da TV Filmi)

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Bu habere tepkiniz:



11/01/2023 10:14