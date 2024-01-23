96'ncı Oscar adayları açıklandı
ABD'nin Los Angeles şehrinde 10 Mart'ta düzenlenecek ve bu yıl 96'ncısı verilecek Oscar Ödülleri'nin adayları belli oldu. İşte adaylar...
23/01/2024
Sinema dünyasının en güçlü ödülü olan Oscar'a aday olan isimler ve yapımlar belli oldu.
96'ıncı Akademi Ödülleri (Oscar) adayları The Academy'nin sosyal medya hesabı X'ten paylaşıldı.
10 Mart'ta Los Angeles'ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak ödüller için bazı önemli adaylar şöyle:
En iyi görüntü yönetmeni
El Conde
Maestro
Dolunay Katiller
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
En iyi erkek oyuncu
Bradley Cooper
Colman Domingo
Paul Giamatti
Cillian Murphy
Jeffrey Wright
En iyi kadın oyuncu
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Galdstone
Sandra Hüller
Carey Mulligan
Emma Stone
En iyi yönetmen
Justine Triet
Martin Scorsese
Christopher Nolan
Jonathan Glazer
Yorgos Lanthimos
En iyi film
American Ficiton
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu:
Sterling K. Brown
Robert De Niro, Killers Of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
En iyi kostüm tasarımı:
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
En iyi makyaj ve saç tasarımı:
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Thinghs
Societyof the Snow
En iyi kısa belgesel
Letter to APig
Ninety-five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War is Over
En iyi uyarlama senaryo
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Zone of Interest
En iyi orijinal şarkı
“The Fire Inside” - Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken” - Barbie
“It Never Went Away” - American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People” - “Killers of the Flower Moon
En iyi orijinal senaryo
Anatomy of A Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
MayDecember
Past Lives
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
En iyi animasyon filmi
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse