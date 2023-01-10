BAFTA 2023 ilk tur adayları belli oldu!

Birleşik Krallık’ın Akademi Ödülleri diyebileceğimiz İngiliz Film ve Televizyon Sanatları Akademisi Ödülleri’nin (BAFTA) 30 Aralık 2022’de sonuçlanan 1. turu sonucunda bu yılın olası adayları belli oldu. 24 kategorinin asıl adayları, 19 Ocak gecesi yapılacak olan canlı yayında belli olacak ve yapılacak olan tören ile ödüllerine kavuşacak. Aftersun, Top Gun: Maverick, Babylon, Everything Everywhere All At Once ve Elvis gibi filmler ise adaylıklarıyla dikkat çekti.

En iyi film adayları

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Living

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

En iyi İngiliz filmi adayları

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Blue Jean

Brian And Charles

Emily

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Living

The Lost King

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

İngilizce Olmayan En İyi Film Adayları

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Close

Corsage

Decision To Leave

EO

Holy Spider

The Quiet Girl

RRR

En İyi Çıkış Yapan İngiliz Yönetmen/Yazar/Yapımcı Filmi Adayları

Aftersun

Blue Jean

Donna

Electric Malady

Emily

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Nothing Compares

Rebellion

See How They Run

Wayfinder

En İyi Animasyon Adayları

The Amazing Maurice

The Bad Guys

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Lightyear

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

En İyi Belgesel Adayları

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

A Bunch Of Amateurs

Fire of Love

The Ghost of Richard Harris

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues

McEnroe

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Naomi Ackie – “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”

Ana de Armas – “Blonde”

Cate Blanchett – “Tár”

Jessica Chastain – “The Good Nurse”

Viola Davis – “The Woman King”

Danielle Deadwyler – “Till”

Lesley Manville – “Mrs Harris Goes To Paris”

Emma Thompson – “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Michelle Williams – “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu Adayları

Austin Butler – “Elvis”

Tom Cruise – “Top Gun: Maverick”

Harris Dickinson – “Triangle of Sadness”

Brendan Fraser – “The Whale”

Colin Farrell – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Kaluuya – “Nope”

Felix Kammerer – “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Daryl McCormack – “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Paul Mescal – “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy – “Living”

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu Adayları

Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau – “The Whale”

Kerry Condon – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Dolly De Leon – “Triangle of Sadness”

Lashana Lynch – “The Woman King”

Janelle Monáe – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Carey Mulligan – “She Said”

Emma Thompson – “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”

Aimee Lou Wood – “Living”

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu Adayları

Brendan Gleeson – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Tom Hanks – “Elvis”

Woody Harrelson – “Triangle of Sadness”

Barry Keoghan – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brad Pitt – “Babylon”

Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Eddie Redmayne – “The Good Nurse”

Albrecht Schuch – “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Micheal Ward – “Empire of Light”

Ben Whishaw – “Women Talking”

En İyi Yönetmen Adayları

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Corsage

Decision To Leave

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Fire of Love

The Quiet Girl

Saint Omer

She Said

Tár

Till

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

Women Talking

En İyi Orijinal Senaryo Adayları

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Decision To Leave

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

The Menu

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

En İyi Kurgu Adayları

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Decision To Leave

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Moonage Daydream

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı Adayları

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

En İyi Görsel Efekt Adayları

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Jurassic World Dominion

Top Gun: Maverick

En İyi Orijinal Müzik Adayları

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Batman

Empire of Light

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Tár

Women Talking

The Wonder

En İyi Ses Adayları

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Tár

Thirteen Lives

Top Gun: Maverick

En İyi İngiliz Kısa Animasyonu Adayları

Beware of Trains

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Christopher at Sea

Middle Watch

Salvation Has No Name

Your Mountain is Waiting

En İyi İngiliz Kısa Filmi Adayları

The Ballad Of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

A Fox in the Night

An Irish Goodbye

Little Berlin

Love Languages

Too Rough

WanderLand

