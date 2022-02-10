DAÜ Doktara ve Yüksek Lisans Mezunları diplomalarını aldı

2021 – 2022 Akademik Yılı Güz Dönemi Lisansüstü Mezuniyet Töreni 8 Şubat 2022, Salı günü, saat 14:00’te, Rauf Raif Denktaş Kültür ve Kongre Sarayı’nda gerçekleştirildi. Törende doktora ve yüksek lisans mezunları diplomalarına kavuştu.

DAÜ TV aracılığıyla internet üzerinden tüm dünyaya canlı olarak yayınlanan törene; Kuzey Kıbrıs Türk Cumhuriyeti (KKTC) Milli Eğitim ve Kültür Bakanı Olgun Amcaoğlu, Bayındırlık ve Ulaştırma Bakanı Resmiye Canaltay, Milli Eğitim ve Kültür Bakanlığı Müsteşarı Aytunç Şirket, Sivil Savunma Teşkilatı Başkanı Atilla Karaca, Cumhurbaşkanlığı Özel Kalem Müdürü Çağın Zort, Vakıf Yöneticiler Kurulu Başkanı Dr. Erdal Özcenk, Vakıf Yöneticiler Kurulu Üyeleri, Rektör Yardımcıları, Lisansüstü Eğitim, Öğretim ve Araştırma Enstitüsü (LEÖAE) Müdürü Prof. Dr. Ali Hakan Ulusoy ve Müdür Yardımcıları, Senato Üyeleri, Öğretim Görevlileri, mezunlar ve aileleri katıldı.

2021-2022 Akademik Yılı Güz Dönemi Lisansüstü Mezunları’nın müzik ve alkışlar eşliğinde alana girişi ile başlayan tören, Saygı Duruşu ve İstiklal Marşı’nın ardından, müzik dinletisi ve mezunlar adına DAÜ İletişim Fakültesi Doktora Mezunu Huri Yontucu ile Mimarlık Fakültesi, Mimarlık Bölümü Yüksek Lisans Mezunu Lamine Mustafa Adam’ın konuşmaları ile devam etti.

“Mezunlarımızı Tebrik Ediyoruz”

Törende konuşan DAÜ Akademik İşlerden Sorumlu Rektör Yardımcısı Prof. Dr. Hasan Demirel, DAÜ’den birer bilim insanı olarak mezun olan lisansüstü öğrencilerin mutluluğunu paylaştıklarını ifade ederek, mezunlara kendilerini her zaman geliştirmeye yaşam boyu öğrenmeye devam etmeleri tavsiyesinde bulundu. Sonrasında rahatsızlığı nedeniyle törene katılamayan DAÜ Rektörü Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın’ın mezunlara hitap ettiği video mesajı gösterildi. Prof. Dr. Hocanın, mesajında, mezunlara başarılar dileyerek, dünyanın neresinde olurlarsa olsunlar bir DAÜ’lü olmanın avantajlarını hemen hissedeceklerini ifade etti. Prof. Dr. Hocanın, tüm mezunları ve aileleri tebrik etti. DAÜ Vakıf Yöneticiler Kurulu Başkanı Dr. Erdal Özcenk, DAÜ’nün KKTC Halkı ve Gazimağusa Kenti ile bütünleşmiş bir yapıya sahip olduğunu belirtti. Tüm mezunları ve ailelerini tebrik eden Dr. Özcenk, mezunların DAÜ’de yanan bilim meşalesini gururla taşıyacaklarından ve daima bilimin yolunu aydınlatacaklarından hiçbir şüpheleri olmadığını ifade etti.

“Eğitimin Kapılarını Açık Tuttuk”

KKTC Milli Eğitim ve Kültür Bakanı Olgun Amcaoğlu, ülke yüksekeğitim alanında 142 dünya ülkesinden öğrencinin öğrenim gördüğünü belirterek, herkesin kapısını kapattığı günlerde cesaretle eğitimin kapılarını açık tutabilmek için aylar boyunca yoğun çalışmalar yürüttüklerini ve bunu başardıklarını söyledi. Bakan Amcaoğlu, tüm mezunları, ailelerini ve akademisyenleri tebrik etti. KKTC Cumhurbaşkanlığı adına törene katılan Cumhurbaşkanlığı Özel Kalem Müdürü Çağın Zort, DAÜ’nün KKTC’nin köklü üniversitelerinden biri olduğunu ifade ederek, mezunları tebrik etti. Mezunların sevincini paylaştıklarını belirten Zort, ailelere ve akademisyenlere de emekleri ve fedakarlıkları için teşekkür etti.

2021 – 2022 Akademik Yılı Güz Dönemi Lisansüstü Mezuniyet Töreni, doktora program mezunlarına Bakan Amcaoğlu, Bakan Canaltay, VYK Başkanı Dr. Özcenk ve Rektör Yardımcısı Prof. Dr. Demirel tarafından diplomalarının verilmesiyle devam etti. Törende doktora mezunlarının tez danışmanlarına ve eş tez danışmanlarına ise teşekkür plaketleri takdim edildi. Yüksek lisans mezunlarına LEÖAE Müdürü Prof. Dr. Ulusoy ile Müdür Yardımcıları Prof. Dr. Kağan Günçe ve Prof. Dr. Ahmet Rizaner tarafından diplomalarının takdiminin ardından tören, DAÜ Vakıf Yöneticiler Kurulu Başkanı Dr. Erdal Özcenk ve Rektör Yardımcıları eşliğinde 10’dan geriye sayılması ve öğrencilerin büyük bir coşkuyla keplerini havaya atması ile sona erdi.

----------------------------

EMU POSTGRADUATE AND DOCTORAL DEGREE STUDENTS RECEIVE THEIR DIPLOMAS

2021 – 2022 Academic Year Fall Semester Postgraduate Graduation Ceremony was held on Tuesday, 8 February 2022 at 14:00 at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center. Masters’ and doctoral students received their diplomas during the event which was broadcasted live to the whole world via EMU TV. Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Minister of National Education and Culture Olgun Amcaoğlu, Minister of Public Works and Transportation Resmiye Canaltay, Ministry of National Education and Culture Undersecretary Aytunç Şirket, Civil Defence Organization Director Atilla Karaca, Private Secretary of the Presidency Çağın Zort, Board of Trustees President Dr. Erdal Özcenk, Board of Trustees members, vice Rector, Institute of Graduate Studies and Research Director (IGSR) Prof. Dr. Ali Hakan Ulusoy and assistant directors, members of the Senate, academic staff members, graduates and their families attended the ceremony.

Commencing with a musical recital and the entrance of 2021 – 2022 Academic Year Fall Semester Postgraduate Graduates, the ceremony continued with a Minute of Silence and the National Anthem. EMU Faculty of Communication Doctoral Student Huri Yontucu and Architecture Faculty, Architecture Department Postgraduate graduate Lamine Mustafa Adam delivered their speeches on behalf of the graduates.

“We Congratulate Our Graduates”

EMU vice Rector for Academic Affairs Prof. Dr. Hasan Demirel commenced his speech by congratulating the graduates and advised them to always continue life-long learning. Following Prof. Dr. Hasan Demirel’s speech, a video message of EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın, who could not attend the ceremony due to medical conditions, was screened. In the video message, Prof. Dr. Hocanın stated that the graduates are to experience the advantages of being an EMU graduate wherever they continue their journeys. Then, the Rector Prof. Dr. Hocanın congratulated both the graduates and their families. EMU Board of Trustees President Dr. Erdal Özcenk also delivered a speech during the event. Addressing the graduates and the guests, Dr. Özcenk stated that EMU has an integrated structure with the Cypriot society and the city of Famagusta. Congratulating all graduates and their families, Dr. Özcenk expressed they have no doubt that the graduates will proudly carry the blazing science torch at EMU and will always illuminate the path of science.

“We Kept the Doors Open for the Education”

TRNC Minister of National Education and Culture Olgun Amcaoğlu stated that 142 students from all over the world are studying in the field of higher education, and said that they have been working hard for months to keep the doors of education open on the days when everyone closed their doors, and they succeeded. Minister Amcaoğlu congratulated all graduates, their families and academic staff members. Private Secretary of the Presidency Cagin Zort, who attended the ceremony on behalf of the TRNC Presidency, stated that EMU is one of the well-established universities of the TRNC and congratulated the graduates. Stating that they shared the joy of the graduates, Zort thanked the families and academicians for their efforts and sacrifices.

2021 – 2022 Academic Year Fall Semester Postgraduate Graduation Ceremony, continued with the presentation of the diplomas to the PhD program graduates by the Minister Amcaoğlu, Minister Canaltay, VYK President Dr. Özcenk and Vice Rector Prof. Dr. Demirel At the ceremony, the thesis advisors and co-supervisors of the doctoral graduates were presented with plaques of appreciation. After the presentation of their diplomas by IGSR Director Prof. Dr. Ulusoy and Assistant Director Prof. Dr. Kagan Günçe and Prof. Dr. Ahmet Rizaner, the ceremony continued with a countdown for cap throwing into the air with great enthusiasm.

Bu habere tepkiniz:



10/02/2022 11:34