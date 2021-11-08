Döveç, Four Vision Development ve Noyanlar’dan Ülke Tanıtımına Büyük Katkı Sağlayacak Girişim

Ünlü bir Alman yapımcı, Prince Amaho için kayda alacağı klipin çekimlerini Kuzey Kıbrıs’ta gerçekleştirdi. Dünya’nın farklı yerlerinde büyük organizasyonlara imza atan Yapımcı’nın çekim için bir çok influencer’ı da beraberinde Kuzey Kıbrıs’a getirdiği biliniyor.

Döveç Group, Four Vision Development ve Noyanlar Group sponsorluğunda gerçekleştirilen çekimler Mağusa, İskele ve Karpaz Bölgelerinde gerçekleştirildi. Gerek klipin Kuzey Kıbrıs’ta kayda alınması, gerekse çekim için gelen influencerların yaptığı paylaşımların ülke tanıtımına büyük katkı sağlaması bekleniyor. Kulislerde klipte yabancı bir kişinin Kuzey Kıbrıs’taki yaşamının ele alınacağı konuşuluyor. Şarkının dağıtım haklarını alan Dean Jackson’ın bu alandaki başarısı klipin önemini daha da artırıyor. Klipin ABD ve Avrupa’da milyonlarca kişi tarafından izlenmesi öngörülüyor. Klipin yönetmenliğini bu alanda bir çok projeye imza atan Helge Strass yaptı. Helge Strass ve ekibi ada genelinde bir çok lokasyonda çekimler yaptı.

Uzun yıllardır tüm hedef pazarlarında ülke tanıtımı için faaliyetler yürüten sponsor firmalar (Döveç, Four Vision Development ve Noyanlar) ünlü yapımcı üzerinden yürüttüğü girişimler, klip çekimi için sağladığı alt yapı ve destek ile çekimin Kuzey Kıbrıs’ta yapılmasına öncülük etti. Klipin özellikle turizm ve gayrimenkul sektörüne katkı sağlaması bekleniyor.

Döveç Group Direktörü Burçin Döveç gayrimenkul sektöründe gittikleri tüm pazarlarda öncelikle ülke tanıtımı yaptıklarını ve bu tanıtım faaliyetlerine ciddi bütçeler ayırdıklarını belirtti. Sektörde alternatif pazarlama yöntemlerinin oldukça etkili olduğunu belirten Döveç, influencerlar aracılığı ile yapılan tanıtımların yüksek geri dönüş sağladığına dikkat çekti. Bu bağlamda gerek klip içinde Kuzey Kıbrıs’a ait güzelliklere yer verilmesi, gerekse çekim nedeniyle ülkemizde ağırlanan tanınmış kişilerin ülke tanıtımına ve ekonomiye katkı sağlayacağına değindi. Burçin Döveç bu etkinliklerde Döveç Group ile birlikte bu tanıtım faaliyetlerinin gerçekleşmesine katkı koyan Noyanlar Group ve Four Vision Development’a teşekkürlerini iletti.

Ülkeye gelen yapımcı, yönetmen, oyuncular ve sanatçılar Kuzey Kıbrıs’ı çok beğendiklerini ifade ederek memnuniyetlerini dile getirdiler. Mükemmel çalışma ortamı ve sağlanan olanaklardan dolayı tüm sponsorlara teşekkürlerini ilettiler.

***

The initiative of Döveç, Four Vision Development and Noyanlar to contribute to the promotion one of the famous German producer filmed the clip of Prince Amaho in Northern Cyprus. It is known that the producer, who signed with large organizations in different parts of the world, brought with him many influencers to North Cyprus for filming.

The Filming was sponsored by Döveç Group, Four Vision Development and Noyanlar Group, in Famagusta, Iskele and Karpaz regions. The recording of the clip in Northern Cyprus and the participation of influencers coming to film are expected to contribute significantly to the promotion of the Country. Behind the scenes, it is said that the life of a foreigner in North Cyprus will be discussed in the clip. The success of Dean Jackson, who acquired the rights to distribute the song, increased the clip's importance. The video is expected to be watched by millions of people in the USA and Europe. Helge Strauss, who signed on to several projects in this field, directed the clip. Helge Strauss and his team shoot at multiple locations across the island.

The Sponsor companies, which have been carrying out activities for the promotion of the country in all target markets for many years, pioneered the shooting in Northern Cyprus with the initiatives they carried out through the famous producer, the infrastructure and support they provided for the clip shooting. The clip is expected to contribute especially to the tourism and real estate sectors.

The director of the Döveç Group, Burçin Döveç, stated that they are promoting the country primarily in all the markets they go to in the real estate sector and allocate serious budgets for these promotional activities. Noting that alternative marketing methods are very effective in this sector, Döveç noted that promotions made through influencers provide high returns. In this context, he noted that the beauty of Northern Cyprus in the section and the well-known people hosted in our country will contribute to the strengthening of the country and the economy. Döveç conveyed his thanks to the Noyanlar Group and Four Vision Development for taking responsibility with the Döveç Group at these events.

Producers, directors, actors and artists who came to the country expressed their satisfaction by expressing their appreciation for Northern Cyprus. They thanked all the sponsors for the excellent working environment and the opportunities provided.

08/11/2021 13:00